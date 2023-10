OPEN HOUSE

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

PROGRAM BEGINS AT 10 AM

We hope you can join us for our Open House on Sunday, October 8, beginning at 10 AM. Students and families looking for grades K-12 are invited. It’s the perfect way to learn more about the power of our small School and explore our campus and community.

At our Open House, you will be able to interact with faculty and School leadership, tour our campus and hear from Headmaster Chris Post.

Bring your family to meet our family!

