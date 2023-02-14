Birroteca serves and supports a number of Maryland suppliers. With an extensive draft list, most of the Maryland suppliers are breweries. Come in and enjoy a local, cold one.

Photo credit: Quinn Collins/Collins + Co.
Photo Credit: Diamondback Brewing Company
Courtesy of Guinness Open Gate Brewery.

Breweries and Suppliers served at Birroteca include:

Evolution Craft (Salisbury) – one of our companies

Union Craft (Baltimore)

Heavy Seas (Halethorpe)

Diamondback (Baltimore)

Key Brewing (Baltimore)

Mobtown (Baltimore)

Hysteria (Columbia)

Oliver (Baltimore)

Guinness Open Gate (Baltimore)

Taharka Brothers (ice cream)

Baltimore Sprit Company (spirits)

