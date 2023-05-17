The new developers of Harborplace have scheduled their first “community engagement” forum for people who want to help the company “rethink” the area at Pratt and Light streets where the two mostly-vacant retail pavilions now stand.

The initial forum, led by MCB Real Estate, is scheduled for June 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of African American History and Culture, located at 830 E. Pratt St.

“Thank you for your interest in being part of Our Harborplace, a once-in-a-generation effort to revitalize the Inner Harbor by rethinking the Harborplace Pavilions on Pratt and Light streets, along with the promenade, roads, streets, and parks around them,” the development team said in an email message to people who have asked to receive updates about the planning process.

“The entire development team is committed to an extensive community visioning process, and though the sale of the property hasn’t been completed yet, we want to start our work with the community,” the team said. “This first forum will be an opportunity to hear from the development team and to envision together what this asset can become. “

The contract purchaser of Harborplace is MCB-HP Baltimore LLC, an affiliate of MCB Real Estate, headed by P. David Bramble and Peter Pinkard. The company has launched a website, www.OurHarborplace.com, to provide information about the visioning process, which is expected to continue through 2023.

The OurHarborplace website states that the team plans at least four public forums over the next year, starting with the one in June. According to the website, the first forum will focus on “big picture” ideas for redeveloping Harborplace. The second, later in the summer, will seek to engage Baltimore’s senior citizens. The third, in mid-fall, will seek to engage Baltimore’s youths. The fourth, in the winter, will give the development team an opportunity to get community feedback on ideas and designs that have surfaced previously.

The developers also said they are working with the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore to identify and assist short-term tenants in filling vacant space inside the Harborplace pavilions while the visioning process is underway.

The developers say the Downtown Partnership is working on a “Harborplace-specific” version of its BOOST (Black-Owned and Operated Storefront Tenancy) program, aimed at helping minority entrepreneurs open brick-and-mortar locations, and that it will be rolled out soon.

In their announcement about the June 3 forum, the developers said it is free to attend but space is limited and reservations are required by signing up here. Participants will also have free access to the museum after the event. Whether they attend the forum or not, the developers say, people are invited to share their thoughts about Harborplace through OurHarborplace.com.

Like this: Like Loading...