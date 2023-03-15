Friends School invites you to First Look at Friends. During this open house event, prospective families will hear from faculty and administrators about the curriculum and culture, tour the campus and classrooms, and engage with a student panel to learn more about what they love about Friends. Register at bit.ly/VistsFSB
Sponsored Post Staff
Sponsored post content is generated by our advertisers: local businesses, merchants, schools, and non-profits. All sponsored content is created in collaboration with the advertiser. More by Sponsored Post Staff