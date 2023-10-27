3 students injured in shooting near Baltimore’s Carver Vocational-Technical High School — WJZ
Thousands attend service to remember fallen firefighter Rodney W. Pitts III — WBAL
Baltimore lost two ‘superheroes’ in rowhouse blaze. Fair Lawn, N.J., lost its’ ‘firehouse kid.’ — The Baltimore Sun
LifeBridge Health pulls back from plan to build on 22 acres near Pimlico — Baltimore Business Journal
Residents speak up about city council redistricting — The Afro
State Supreme Court posthumously honors Edward Garrison Draper, the state’s first Black lawyer — Maryland Matters