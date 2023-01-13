Freed from jail, Keith Davis Jr. lands softly among friends and family — The Baltimore Sun

Police: Suspects sought after Harriet Tubman statue vandalized in Annapolis — WMAR-TV

New speed cameras coming in four locations near city schools — Baltimore Brew

Transgender man wins lawsuit against St. Joseph after hospital cancels hysterectomy — WJZ-TV

Marriott CEO Tony Capuano says leisure-led travel demand held strong heading into ’23 — Baltimore Business Journal

Reviving Baltimore’s Red Line among top transportation priorities of Session 2023 — WBAL-TV

MLK Day brings opportunities to volunteer on annual Day of Service — The AFRO

