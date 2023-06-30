Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt; Maryland education leaders, students react — Associated Press

Nomination of first female Naval Academy superintendent stalled by Republican senator — Capital Gazette

Cookies dispensary in Federal Hill set to reopen after license suspension — Baltimore Business Journal

Richard Luna to serve as Interim Director of Baltimore DPW — WJZ

Body pulled from Baltimore harbor in Fells Point — WBAL

Here’s how much it will cost to drive through extended I-95 Express Toll Lanes — WMAR

