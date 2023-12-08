Gov. Wes Moore pauses his long-promised lease agreement with O’s after pushback from key lawmaker — The Baltimore Sun
Light Rail shutdown has major impact on students, commuters — WBAL
More than 50 Baltimore organizations and small businesses call on Congress to demand an immediate ceasefire in Israel and Palestine — The Afro
Moore to counties: ‘I know that our trust is being tested’ — Maryland Matters
Guilty plea for hate crime after theft of Black Lives Matter signs and Pride flags at church — WMAR
Oyster Castles: Maryland’s innovative defense against rising sea levels and erosion — WJZ