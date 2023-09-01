Road closures announced for 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic in Baltimore — WBAL
Hot temperatures will disrupt classes at Baltimore schools that lack air conditioning — WJZ
Sinclair to pay $85K to settle disability discrimination lawsuit by EEOC — Baltimore Business Journal
New cruise line drops anchor in Baltimore — WMAR
In Baltimore’s Northeastern District, relationship was forged between then-Councilman Brandon Scott and police commissioner pick — The Baltimore Sun
Change comes to the state elections board as DeMarinis takes the helm — Maryland Matters