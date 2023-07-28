American flag on shoulder, Aldean thanks fans and performs controversial ‘Small Town’ song at Merriweather – The Sun
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint; suspect fled in mail truck – WMAR-TV
Marylanders will no longer be able to use Mastercard debit cards to buy cannabis – WBAL-TV
Maryland in ‘energy emergency alert level one’ amid hazardous heat wave – WJZ-TV
As missing Baltimore sailor sought records, he acquired speedy yet tricky boat – The Sun
Bates’s office secures convictions in three high-profile cases – WBFF-TV