A Baltimore morning in July 2023 Credit: Isabel Cumming

American flag on shoulder, Aldean thanks fans and performs controversial ‘Small Town’ song at Merriweather – The Sun

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint; suspect fled in mail truck – WMAR-TV

Marylanders will no longer be able to use Mastercard debit cards to buy cannabis – WBAL-TV

Maryland in ‘energy emergency alert level one’ amid hazardous heat wave – WJZ-TV

As missing Baltimore sailor sought records, he acquired speedy yet tricky boat – The Sun

Bates’s office secures convictions in three high-profile cases – WBFF-TV

