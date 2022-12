The morning light captured by novelist Laura Lippman, via Twitter.

Bay pilots consider cellphone policy in wake of Ever Forward ship grounding – The Sun

Judge seals proceedings in clergy sex abuse case – WBFF-TV

Arctic cold front moves in, with dangerous wind chills – WTOP News

Great last minute gifts at convenience stores? – WMAR-TV

Getting to know the first Black sheriff in Anne Arundel County – Baltimore Times

Like this: Like Loading...