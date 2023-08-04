The early morning light breaks at the Inner Harbor Credit: Laura Lippman

Feds select possible new offshore wind areas off the coast of Maryland beaches – The Sun

Southwest Airlines adding new flights to Central America from BWI – Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Culinary Competition: Chefs wanted for summer vegetable showdown – WJZ-TV

Baltimore author Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson just picked up her second Baker Artist Award – and $40,000 – The Sun

Rep. Mfume seeks investigators to look into Medicare COVID-19 test scheme – WBAL-TV

911 centers struggle with staffing shortages, mental health burnout – Maryland Matters

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *