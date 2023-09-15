“Heavy fire” at West Baltimore tire shop prompts air quality concerns – WJZ (CBS Baltimore)
Teachers and parents ‘blindsided’ after Howard Co. schools superintendent changes start times – WBFF (Fox 45)
Baltimore’s Artscape returns after 3-year absence and turmoil among organizers. Will it flop or fly? – Baltimore Sun
I-Team Exclusive: Drop in Baltimore homicides due to COVID-19 fraud prosecutions, US attorney says – WBAL TV
Baltimore street to be named for Broadway actor – WMAR (ABC Baltimore)
Dayvon Love: Black people can win in Baltimore – Maryland Matters