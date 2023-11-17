Howard County parents push back against extended school walk zones – CBS Baltimore/WJZ
How will Ocean City offshore wind projects fare amid industry struggles? – The Sun
Councilman Costello endorses Sheila Dixon for mayor, citing City Hall dysfunction – FOX Baltimore/WBFF
Virginia members of Congress ask for investigation into Greenbelt selection for new FBI HQ – Maryland Matters
“Greatest Show on Earth” comes to Baltimore’s CFG Arena over Thanksgiving – WTOP News
Sesame Street tackles issue of opioids around Baltimore children – WYPR News