Morning in Baltimore, November 2023 Credit: Isabel Cumming

Howard County parents push back against extended school walk zones – CBS Baltimore/WJZ

How will Ocean City offshore wind projects fare amid industry struggles? – The Sun

Councilman Costello endorses Sheila Dixon for mayor, citing City Hall dysfunction – FOX Baltimore/WBFF

Virginia members of Congress ask for investigation into Greenbelt selection for new FBI HQ – Maryland Matters

“Greatest Show on Earth” comes to Baltimore’s CFG Arena over Thanksgiving – WTOP News

Sesame Street tackles issue of opioids around Baltimore children – WYPR News

