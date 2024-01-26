Parts of Charles Street closed, 1,000 without power after maintenance hole cover pops off during underground fire – The Sun
Bill introduced to support mental health among Maryland college students – CBS Baltimore/WJZ
One of Baltimore’s Most Wanted fugitives spotted in city after removing ankle bracelet, fleeing – FOX Baltimore/WBFF-TV
Inspector General report details $230,000 overpayment for city DPW office space – WBAL-TV
American Prison Writing archive moves to JHU – Baltimore magazine
Fans think NFL is scripted after Super Bowl logo colors hint at Ravens-49ers matchup – Yahoo! Entertainment