Morning in Baltimore, January 2024 Credit: Isabel Cumming

Gov. Moore celebrates one year in office – FOX 45/WBFF-TV

Baltimore braces for second winter storm in 2024 – CBS Baltimore/WJZ-TV

Planning underway for transformation of Reisterstown Plaza Metro Station – WBAL-TV

Ballot question financed by Sinclair Broadcast Group chair slashing council size garners 25k+ signatures – The Sun

Baltimore Sun’s new owner David Smith gave $100,000 to a PAC supporting Sheila Dixon – Baltimore Brew

The 3 Ravens who will be tested most in playoff game against Texans – Ebony Bird

