The sun rises behind the Domino Sugar factory to shine down on Baltimore once again. Photo by Laura Lippman.

Sam Cogen, Baltimore’s first new sheriff in 30-plus years, ending policy of posting eviction notices on shared doors — The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Pickleball Club opening 12,000-square-foot venue in Baltimore County — Baltimore Business Journal

Students arrested after gun found at Carver Vocational-Technical High School in Baltimore — WJZ-TV

Parents voice concerns over ongoing threats against Towson High School — WBAL-TV

Blueprint board adopts multibillion-dollar education plan, sends it to lawmakers — Maryland Matters

