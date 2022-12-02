Sam Cogen, Baltimore’s first new sheriff in 30-plus years, ending policy of posting eviction notices on shared doors — The Baltimore Sun
Baltimore Pickleball Club opening 12,000-square-foot venue in Baltimore County — Baltimore Business Journal
Students arrested after gun found at Carver Vocational-Technical High School in Baltimore — WJZ-TV
Parents voice concerns over ongoing threats against Towson High School — WBAL-TV
Blueprint board adopts multibillion-dollar education plan, sends it to lawmakers — Maryland Matters