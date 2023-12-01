Morning in Baltimore, November 2023 Credit: Isabel Cumming

Baltimore Planning Commission begins review process for Harborplace redevelopment plans – The Sun

Part of Northern Parkway closed over possible natural gas leak – CBS Baltimore/WJZ

Employees carjacked at gunpoint outside Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital – FOX Baltimore/WBFF

Efforts underway to save bald eagle struck on Baltimore-Washington Parkway – WTOP News

EPA rule change would accelerate process to replace lead water pipes – WBAL-TV

Latest IG finding: No process to prevent terminated city employees from being rehired – Baltimore Brew

