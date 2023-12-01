Baltimore Planning Commission begins review process for Harborplace redevelopment plans – The Sun
Part of Northern Parkway closed over possible natural gas leak – CBS Baltimore/WJZ
Employees carjacked at gunpoint outside Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital – FOX Baltimore/WBFF
Efforts underway to save bald eagle struck on Baltimore-Washington Parkway – WTOP News
EPA rule change would accelerate process to replace lead water pipes – WBAL-TV
Latest IG finding: No process to prevent terminated city employees from being rehired – Baltimore Brew