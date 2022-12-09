Novelist Laura Lippman posted her daily Baltimore harbor photo on Twitter with a reminder that there are only 22 days left in 2022.

U.S. patent office rejects Ravens’ attempt to trademark “Charm City” – CBS News

Hampden neighbors worry about uptick in violence – WMAR-TV

Council member to introduce charter amendment to repeal term limits – WYPR/Baltimore Banner

Catholic church paid lobbyists more than $200 million to fight legislation that would broaden ability to bring charges against abusers – The Sun

Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, former Md. lt. gov., helps bid farewell to RFK Stadium – WJLA-TV

Navy plotted secret mission to drop ping-pong balls on Army ahead of annual football game in Phila. – CNN

Like this: Like Loading...