The sun rises in Baltimore in August 2023 Credit: Isabel Cumming

Northwest Baltimore residents say bike lanes don’t belong on Gwynns Falls Parkway – WJZ-TV

Number affected by Hopkins data breach is much higher than first reported – WBAL-TV

$10.2 million in prizes available in this year’s White Marlin Open in Ocean City – Chesapeake Bay Magazine

Public Service Commission orders BGE to remove ‘electrification’ plan from rate increase proposal – The Sun

Family of Henrietta Lacks files new lawsuit just days after settlement – WTOP News

Baltimore’s youth curfew set to end; Mayor touts success but results uncertain – WBFF-TV

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *