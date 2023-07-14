A dramatic sunrise at the Inner Harbor in July 2023. Credit: Isabel Cumming

Residents urged to conserve water after fire at pumping station – WJZ-TV

Vice President Kamala Harris joins EPA administrator at Coppin State to announce green tech grants – Baltimore Sun

Police: 3-year-old girl died in November from overdose – WBAL-TV

Baltimore County leaders sign West Baltimore County Authority bill into law, a step toward Security Square overhaul – WBFF-TV

High turnover for schools superintendents in Maryland – WTOP News

Scammers targeting older Black women who were in sororities – The Washington Post

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *