The weather is getting nicer, and there’s no better place to enjoy Baltimore’s waterfront this summer than Harbor Point’s picturesque Central Plaza! Organized in collaboration with the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, the Harbor Point Summer Event Series features free-to-attend events that are fun for all ages. The Central Plaza is located at 1310 Point Street.

Yappy Hour (Friday, May 12 | 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.)

The Harbor Point Summer Event Series kicks off with Yappy Hour! Bring your furry friends to the Central Plaza for music, drinks, and plenty of fun on the lawn. Don’t miss dog-centric merch from local vendors and pup cups from Ceremony Coffee Roasters. Swing into nearby West Elm for a dog-friendly open house featuring a free wine tasting courtesy of Bin 604 Wine + Spirits!

Bmore Flea Night Market (Thursday, June 15 | 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.)

Don’t miss this brand-new Night Market from Bmore Flea, showcasing some of Baltimore’s most talented craft makers and vintage dealers. Under the lights of the Central Plaza, you can scour the racks for one-of-a-kind pieces, get some face time with the makers, and enjoy tasty drinks and great music all evening long.

Waterfront Wellness (May-October)

Head outside every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from May through October for Waterfront Wellness, a series of free outdoor fitness classes on the Central Plaza!

Play Day (August | Date and Time TBA)

It’s all fun and games on the Central Plaza for its first-ever Play Day! The lawn will be loaded up with unstructured play equipment for kids to explore and build with, plus games and music that both children and grown-ups will enjoy.

Yappy Hour (September | Date and Time TBA)

Say goodbye to summer and get ready to embrace autumn with a second Yappy Hour. Sprawl out on the Central Plaza with your pup for great music, refreshing drinks, and good vibes all around.

Stay in the loop for summer events and other Harbor Point happenings by visiting Harbor Point’s website or following along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...