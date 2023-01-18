OPEN HOUSE

1627 St. Giles Road

Gibson Island, Maryland

Saturday, January 21

10:30am – 2:00pm

Price: $3,649,000

An updated, inviting, 1950 waterfront mid-century modern home sits on an extremely private, prime two-acre lot on Otter Pond, a spring fed natural 43-acre lake ideal for non-motorized water activities. With spectacular views of the lake from virtually every room, this four-bedroom, four full bath house awaits its new owners! With a brand-new pier and fabulous decking surrounding the back sides of the house, enjoy swimming, paddleboarding, fishing, kayaking and canoeing from your backyard. With updated electrical, plumbing, along with the renovation of most rooms and baths, 1627 St. Giles sits up high on a gorgeous private wooded property catching the prevailing winds that sweep up the Chesapeake Bay and Otter Pond. Large windows bring in sunlight and stunning views of the lake and beyond. A split-level home, the main level offers a great room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, a kitchen that opens to the great room, bedroom and full bath, and laundry/utility room. On the second level is the primary bedroom suite with large master bath, dressing room, fabulous deck overlooking the water, and two additional bedrooms and full baths. Designed for his own family by Bryden Bordley Hyde, an American Institute of Architects (AIA) fellow, and president of Edmunds and Hyde, a well-regarded Baltimore architectural firm, it is a very special property indeed.

Located on the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay at the mouth of the Magothy River, Gibson Island is an enchanting, two by three mile private island in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. The Island is accessed by a private, man-made causeway. There is an entry gatehouse staffed around the clock and the Island has its own police department.

The topography varies and includes low-lying, tidal wetlands, a 44-acre spring-fed lake, and rolling hills. Home sites account for about one third of the land, and the remaining two thirds of land is devoted to open space, natural woods, a bird sanctuary and recreation.

The Gibson Island Harbor is a broad cove of the Magothy River sheltered from all sides, offering safe anchorage to both power and sail boats. A place of natural beauty and with no Bay Bridge to cross, Gibson Island is less than an hour from Baltimore, Washington and Annapolis, and less than 25 minutes from BWI Airport and the train station, yet feels like it is a world away.

The Island has just over 200 homes and houses a private country club (by invitation only) offering golf, tennis, swimming, yachting and year-round fine dining —the Island is a special sanctuary indeed!

Sarah Kanne, Realtor, Gibson Island Corporation Real Estate

(Cell) 301-351-1319 (Office) 410-255-1341

sarahkanne@gibsonisland.com

www.gibsonisland.com





Private Tours & Showings by Appointment Only.

Please call Sarah to make arrangements to attend the Open House this Saturday!



Gibson Island Corporation Real Estate

534 Broadwater Way, Gibson Island, Maryland 21056

Matt Kimball, Broker

All properties are offered without respect to race, religion, physical or mental disability, color, sex, national origin, familial or marital status.

