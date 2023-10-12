Gibson Island Corporation Real Estate

OPEN HOUSE

738 Skywater Road

Gibson Island, Maryland

Sunday, October 15

12:00pm – 2:30pm

Offered at: $3,995,000

A hidden gem sits quietly back from the road on two extraordinary acres of prime waterfront property. Offering spectacular views of the Magothy River and glorious sunsets from virtually every room, this vintage mid-century modern house has gorgeous custom wood paneling throughout with parquet floors on most of the main level. Enter the front door to an attractive center hall that opens to a Great Room with fabulous, panoramic water views of the Magothy and a large wood-burning fireplace. Separated from the Great Room by a striking staircase and brick divide is a handsome Dining Room also looking over the Magothy. Adjoining the Dining Room is an attractive Galley Kitchen with a breakfast nook with the swimming pool beckoning in the back. Three ensuite bedrooms are located on the main level.

Descend the switch back staircase to a large screened in porch from where one can descend to the large backyard with splendid plantings and swimming pool. The Lower Level boasts a generously sized Family Room with a wood burning fireplace and lovely water views and door opening to an outdoor patio. This level is complete with two additional ensuite bedrooms, a recreation room, a built-in vintage kitchenette, a laundry room, a large storage hall and utility area room.

With enormous privacy on the waterfront side, there is a carport with access to the main house and plentiful parking in the front.

OPEN HOUSE

752 Skywater Road

Gibson Island, Maryland

Sunday, October 15

12:00pm – 2:30pm

Offered at: $3,495,000

Welcome to 752 Skywater Road, a four bedroom, three and a half bath waterfront cottage with simply gorgeous views of the Magothy River, Chesapeake Bay and Gibson Island Point. With glorious nightly sunsets, this property sits on a magnificent, level, 1.31-acre lot complete with a built-in swimming pool. On the main level is a large living room, sunporch, eat-in kitchen, delightful, enclosed breezeway, half bath, dining room and primary bedroom suite. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a full bath, and there is a small efficiency with a separate entrance over the garage with a bedroom, full bath and kitchenette. Built in 1939, update this cottage or build the house of your dreams!

OPEN HOUSE

720 Stillwater Road

Gibson Island, Maryland

Sunday, October 15

3:00pm – 5:30pm

Offered at: $2,575,000

A lovely brick waterfront cottage graciously sits on a large corner lot on Otter Pond, Gibson Island‘s 43-acre freshwater spring fed lake, offering sweeping views of both the lake and Chesapeake Bay. With four bedrooms and two and a half baths, a table-size kitchen opens to an inviting family room with a wood burning fireplace. Entertain family and guests in the spacious dining room and good-sized living room with wood burning fireplace, both of which have French doors leading to an outdoor stone patio overlooking the lake. A partially finished basement offers a rec room, laundry area and plenty of storage space. Park your car in the two-car garage and walk from the garage directly into the kitchen with your groceries. A large amount of storage space is above the garage and can be easily accessed upstairs. Fish, swim, kayak, and canoe off the private dock. Separate steps lead directly to the water providing delightful turtle watching and feeding of the ducks. On .62 -acre, this 1973 home provides quiet enjoyment of active wildlife such as heron, basking turtles, ducks and osprey, and hundreds of birds. Wildlife abounds!

1627 St. Giles Road

Gibson Island, Maryland

Sunday, October 15

3:00pm – 5:30pm

Price: $2,550,000

An updated, inviting, 1950 waterfront mid-century modern home sits on an extremely private, prime two-acre lot on Otter Pond, a spring fed natural 43-acre lake ideal for non-motorized water activities. With spectacular views of the lake from virtually every room, this four-bedroom, four full bath house awaits its new owners! With a brand-new pier and fabulous decking surrounding the back sides of the house, enjoy swimming, paddleboarding, fishing, kayaking and canoeing from your backyard. With updated electrical, plumbing, along with the renovation of most rooms and baths, 1627 St. Giles sits up high on a gorgeous private wooded property catching the prevailing winds that sweep up the Chesapeake Bay and Otter Pond. Large windows bring in sunlight and stunning views of the lake and beyond. A split-level home, the main level offers a great room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, a kitchen that opens to the great room, bedroom and full bath, and laundry/utility room. On the second level is the primary bedroom suite with large master bath, dressing room, fabulous deck overlooking the water, and two additional bedrooms and full baths. Designed for his own family by Bryden Bordley Hyde, an American Institute of Architects (AIA) fellow, and president of Edmunds and Hyde, a well-regarded Baltimore architectural firm, it is a very special property indeed.

744 Skywater Road

Gibson Island, Maryland

(This property is not open this Sunday.

Please contact the listing agent for a private showing.)

Offered at: $13,775,000

Built in 1929 by prominent Marylander Robert Garrett, this exquisite three-acre waterfront Mediterranean property is safely ensconced within unique, private, and secure Gibson Island. Villa dei Fiori was extensively renovated while preserving the soul of the original house. Precious natural travertines and marbles, sustainable woods, salvaged terracotta, vintage chandeliers, and exquisite Venetian plastering complement the rooms for comfortable day to day living and hosting large gatherings. Five en suite bedrooms, a sixth full bath, three powder-rooms, a glass conservatory, a magnificent great room opening onto a large porticoed terrace overlooking the water and heated pool, stunning library, relaxing family room, gourmet kitchen, breakfast room, sauna, wine cellar, multiple fireplaces, and elevator grace the main house. An old-world Coach House features a movie theater and half bath on the main level, and studio apartment upstairs. Landscaping includes a vineyard, berry rows, hundreds of shrubs and trees, and 25,000 perennial flowers.

About Gibson Island:

Gibson Island is less than an hour from Baltimore with no Bay Bridge crossing! Located on the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay at the mouth of the Magothy River, Gibson Island is an enchanting, two by three mile private island in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. The Island is accessed by a private, man-made causeway. There is an entry gatehouse staffed around the clock and the Island has its own police department.

The topography varies and includes low-lying, tidal wetlands, a 44-acre spring-fed lake, and rolling hills. Home sites account for about one third of the land, and the remaining two thirds of land is devoted to open space, natural woods, a bird sanctuary and recreation.

The Gibson Island Harbor is a broad cove of the Magothy River sheltered from all sides, offering safe anchorage to both power and sail boats. A place of natural beauty and with no Bay Bridge to cross, Gibson Island is less than an hour from Baltimore, Washington and Annapolis, and less than 25 minutes from BWI Airport and the train station, yet feels like it is a world away.

The Island has just over 200 homes and houses a private country club (by invitation only) offering golf, tennis, swimming, yachting and year-round fine dining —the Island is a special sanctuary indeed!

Sarah Kanne, Realtor, Gibson Island Corporation Real Estate

(Cell) 301-351-1319 (Office) 410-255-1341

sarahkanne@gibsonisland.com

www.gibsonisland.com





Private Tours & Showings by Appointment Only.

Please call Sarah to make arrangements to attend the Open Houses this Sunday!



Gibson Island Corporation Real Estate

534 Broadwater Way, Gibson Island, Maryland 21056

Matt Kimball, Broker

All properties are offered without respect to race, religion, physical or mental disability, color, sex, national origin, familial or marital status.

Like this: Like Loading...