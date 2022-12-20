Every hour is happy at Birroteca, but take advantage of Happy Hour specials Wednesday – Friday from 4pm – 6pm. Specials include:

DRINKS

  • Wedding Bar Cocktails: $5
  • House Red or White Wine: $5
  • Evolution Drafts: $3
  • a. Vodka Wine: $3

FOOD

  • Marinated Olives: $5
  • Brussel Sprouts – black garlic aioli | chili oil | coppa: $5
  • Burrata Cheese Bruschetta – melted tomatoes | basil: $5
  • Spiced Crispy Chick Peas: $5
  • Meatballs – house ricotta | tomato sauce: $5

Whether a date night, catching up with friends or getting together with colleagues, stop by Birroteca for your next Happy Hour.

