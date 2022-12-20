Every hour is happy at Birroteca, but take advantage of Happy Hour specials Wednesday – Friday from 4pm – 6pm. Specials include:
DRINKS
- Wedding Bar Cocktails: $5
- House Red or White Wine: $5
- Evolution Drafts: $3
- a. Vodka Wine: $3
FOOD
- Marinated Olives: $5
- Brussel Sprouts – black garlic aioli | chili oil | coppa: $5
- Burrata Cheese Bruschetta – melted tomatoes | basil: $5
- Spiced Crispy Chick Peas: $5
- Meatballs – house ricotta | tomato sauce: $5
Whether a date night, catching up with friends or getting together with colleagues, stop by Birroteca for your next Happy Hour.