Every hour is happy at Birroteca, but take advantage of Happy Hour specials Wednesday – Friday from 4pm – 6pm. Specials include:

DRINKS

Wedding Bar Cocktails: $5

House Red or White Wine: $5

Evolution Drafts: $3

a. Vodka Wine: $3

FOOD

Marinated Olives: $5

Brussel Sprouts – black garlic aioli | chili oil | coppa: $5

Burrata Cheese Bruschetta – melted tomatoes | basil: $5

Spiced Crispy Chick Peas: $5

Meatballs – house ricotta | tomato sauce: $5

Whether a date night, catching up with friends or getting together with colleagues, stop by Birroteca for your next Happy Hour.

