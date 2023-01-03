Baltimore City and Baltimore County will be collecting Christmas trees to be recycled over the next few weeks. Photo by Andreas Cappell/Flickr Creative Commons.

If you bought a live Christmas tree this holiday season, it might be starting to look a little worse for wear around now.

But instead of tossing the tree in the trash, residents can recycle it.

Baltimore City residents can drop off their trees to be mulched now through Feb. 4. The Northwest Residential Drop-off Center, located at 2840 Sission Street, will accept trees Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Residents should also bring their own bags or containers to collect mulch from the trees.

DPW is also offering curbside tree collection for residents who are unable to bring their trees to the drop-off center.

Residents must remove all ornaments, tinsel, and other decorations from their tree before recycling.

Baltimore County will also collect Christmas trees for recycling from Jan. 9-15.

Starting next week, county officials are asking residents to place their trees where they would place trash and recycling. Crew may not necessarily collect trees on the scheduled trash or recycling day, so residents should keep their trees out until they are collected.

Residents should set out live trees only – no artificial trees – after removing all lights, decorations, tinsel, bags, tree stands, and other items.

Residents of an apartment or condominium should ask their property manager about their facility’s rules for recycling Christmas trees.

Residents can also drop off their trees at one of three drop-off locations:

Eastern Sanitary Landfill Solid Waste Management Facility – 6259 Days Cove Road, White Marsh

Central Acceptance Facility – 201 West Warren Road, Cockeysville

Western Acceptance Facility – 3310 Transway Road, Halethorpe

Trees will be run through a chipper to be used as mulch.

More information about Baltimore County’s drop-centers can be found on the county’s website or by calling 410-887-2000.

