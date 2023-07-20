Three years after a wave of DEI promises, mandates and social media campaigns, the amount of venture capital reaching founders from marginalized groups is … largely unchanged.

According to a new report from McKinsey, Black and Latinx founders received just 1% and 1.5%, respectively, of total VC in 2022 in the US. At the same time, women-led teams received only 1.9% of funding, and 0.1% of all VC funding went to Black and Latinx women founders. Comparatively, a digitalundivided report from 2020 found that of founders raising nine figures, .64% of all VC investment went to Black and Latinx women founders since 2018, though the number of those founders raising over $1 million more than doubled.

Those percentages are significant. According to McKeever “Mac” Conwell II, the founder of RareBreed Ventures in Baltimore, the dollar amounts for diverse founders might have increased, but the percentage of founders getting that money has stayed the same.

For founders of color, he said, the biggest issue right now is the early-stage funds they need to get their startup going. That’s mostly being filled by small microfunds or nanofunds that provide those essential foundational supports.

“People of diverse backgrounds — we see them being the lifeblood of venture capital going to diverse founders,” Conwell, the cofounder of BLCK VC’s DC chapter, told Technical.ly.

But that gap still exists in the big leagues of VC, and promised progress just isn’t where it was supposed to be after 2020. And it needs to change for more than one reason, said Luke Cooper, founding general partner and managing director of Baltimore’s Latimer Ventures.

“What’s even more compelling is that Black and Latino founders are not only undervalued in this way, but they’re over-performing,” Cooper said.

So, how can we change the world of VC? Local experts, including Cooper and Conwell, gave us the lowdown.

