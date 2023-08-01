There are many benefits of attending a K-12 independent school in Baltimore, but one of the most compelling elements of a Roland Park Country School (RPCS) education is how students are encouraged to pursue their passions from a very young age, which evolves into unique signature programs that they can continue throughout high school.

For example, this past spring, 14 RPCS students were the first to graduate with an Arts Certificate of Distinction, which recognizes seniors whose advanced studies in the arts – both performing and visual – have demonstrated high quality pre-professional levels and a continued passion for the arts. The students who earned this honor were part of a program with Lower School students that introduces the performing arts in a meaningful way. The Roses, an auditioned dance group for high school juniors and seniors, pairs and performs with both first and fourth graders at concerts throughout the year, while the Semiquavers, the auditioned singing group for juniors and seniors, sings with kindergarten in the annual spring concert.

This is one of the many programs that forges relationships between the younger and older students at RPCS. In addition to solidifying bonds in a school community where all students are under one roof, these signature programs complement the rigorous academic curriculum and provide older students advanced opportunities to shape their own learning. The Middle and Lower School curriculum provides intentional scaffolding that sets students up for success in these areas.

“At RPCS, encouraging exploration is an essential part of our mission as we shape the intellectual development of every child,” said Caroline Blatti, Head of School. “By creating an environment that promotes academic excellence and a pursuit of individual passions, we are preparing our students for a future with endless possibilities.”

Another signature program at RPCS that really begins in the Lower School is The Holliday Heine STEM Institute, which fosters within girls the attitudes, cognitive skills, and academic foundations to investigate the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Engaging in a problem-based curriculum, students complete a semester-long research apprenticeship and a yearlong internship before developing a portfolio of completed work. Institute graduates develop the necessary ethical, analytical, and creative reasoning skills to pursue interest and careers in the STEM disciplines.

Younger students at RPCS are introduced to robust STEAM opportunities that ignite their interests, including an annual Lower School STEAM Week and Middle School units on digital citizenship, robotics and coding, and design thinking.

“RPCS has helped shape my passion for STEM,” said Ellie Dassoulas, 2022, a graduate of The Holliday Heine STEM Institute who now majors in computer science with a concentration in cybersecurity at the University of Delaware. “Dr. Blackburn, the Institute’s director, was an amazing and encouraging mentor who pushed me to pursue my interests.”

Ellie was also vice president of the Upper School Computer Science Honors Society (CSHS), which works with lower and middle schoolers in annual relationship- and STEM-building activities. This past year, the CSHS collaborated with the fourth and fifth grades to work on multiple computer science projects involving coding, hardware, engineering, and cybersecurity. Every group activity was designed by a CSHS member: one joint activity tasked the fifth graders with coding robots to move in a square, then progressed into coding them to traverse through a maze.

The Gore Leadership Institute equips RPCS students with the tools to innovate and create positive change in the world by focusing on character, ethics and personal responsibility. Through programs including leadership seminars, summer internships, an investment club, and more, the students learn to align their decisions with actions that reflect intellectual and emotional intelligence as they consider how they can turn their ideas into realities. The Gore Leadership Institute recently expanded to the Middle School with an Eighth Grade Capstone Project in which students research and explore real world experiences through career shadow days.

Students in the RPCS Lower School are required to take a world language course. From kindergarten to second grade, the girls learn Chinese, Spanish and French. Once the student reaches third grade, they focus on one particular language. The World Languages Certificate Program, another signature program offered by RPCS, builds off of that early exposure to different languages and encourages students to consider the benefits of studying two non-native languages simultaneously during high school. In addition to doubling the amount of language credits required for graduation, students must also complete an experience that extends the language study to other areas of the student’s life in order to demonstrate the relevance of language acquisition and give an oral presentation to the language faculty spoken in both of their languages of study at the end of senior year.

From learning Chinese in kindergarten to coding robots in the fourth grade, signature programs emphasize Roland Park Country School’s dedication to encouraging their students at a young age to pursue passions and cultivate curiosities.

To learn more about RPCS and their signature programs, visit rpcs.org.

