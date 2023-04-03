Employment Opportunity for persons trained in physical fitness to provide in home exercise supervision. 1 hour session, 3 mornings per week, from 8-9am, $110 per session. Ruxton-Rider neighborhood. If interested, please contact Sarah at 410-878-9723 or sbaumbach@thetimegroup.com.
