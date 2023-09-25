TRACY THOMPSON | Middle School Librarian, Middle School Library and Tech Department Chair

Friends School of Baltimore

Tracy Thompson is entering her 10th year as the Middle School Librarian at Friends School of Baltimore. She kickstarted her career as a Social Studies teacher for Baltimore County Public Schools after completing her History Education degree at the University of Delaware and earning a Master’s of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University. Taking a break from teaching to raise her children, Tracy made a deliberate choice to return to the educational field, this time opting to work in a school library instead of the traditional classroom setting. In addition to running the library, Tracy is also the Library and Tech Department Chair and teaches a year-long course called InfoTech to all Friends Middle School students, which combines information literacy, technology skills, and computer science.

WHAT DISTINGUISHES YOUR SCHOOL FROM OTHER INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS?

At Friends School, we strive to create an inclusive environment where every child is not only valued but also encouraged to embrace their unique talents and interests. Our dedicated team is committed to fostering these passions and integrating Quaker values into our dynamic educational programs. In addition to providing a rigorous academic curriculum and competitive athletics teams, our school boasts exceptional art, music, dance, and theater programs. Our philosophy revolves around empowering students to seize the numerous opportunities available to them and discover meaningful ways to make a positive impact on the world. We believe that by nurturing their creativity and allowing them to explore different avenues of self-expression, our students can truly thrive. By embracing Quaker principles, we cultivate an atmosphere of respect, empathy, and community engagement, helping students develop into compassionate individuals.

WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU OFFER A STUDENT CONSIDERING A CAREER IN EDUCATION?

Teaching is all about sharing your enthusiasm and love for a subject. It rubs off on your students when you’re genuinely excited about what you’re teaching. They’ll be more engaged and eager to learn, which makes the whole experience more enjoyable for everyone involved. But it’s not just about having fun. Being an educator gives you a chance to leave a lasting impact on the lives of your students. You have the power to shape their minds, help them develop essential skills, and instill values that will stay with them for life. By inspiring them to think critically, be curious, and care about others, you’re setting them up to be positive forces in the world.

WHAT DO YOU HOPE TO ACHIEVE IN YOUR ROLE?

Working as a middle school librarian is an ideal opportunity for me to share my passions for reading, history, arts and crafts, gaming, and coding. At the vibrant Friends Middle School Library, students actively engage in pursuing their interests. We have had exciting activities such as creating Rubik’s Cube pixel art portraits, organizing chess tournaments, and hosting clubs like Yearbook, Coding, and Battle of the Books. While my primary aim is to nurture a love for reading, I am equally dedicated to fostering intellectual curiosity and helping students explore new passions. Ultimately, my goal is to empower students to become lifelong learners and critical thinkers

This article is part of the 2023-2024 Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools.

Like this: Like Loading...