“A Salute to Sondheim”

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM

Woodbrook Baptist Church, 25 Stevenson Lane, Towson, MD 21212

Join the artists of Baltimore Musicales for a tribute to legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. Hear some of his most beloved songs plus lesser known gems and works by artists who mentored and inspired him, including Rodgers & Hammerstein, Leonard Bernstein, Jerome Kern, and Harold Arlen. Songs from Into the Woods, Porgy and Bess, West Side Story, Company, The King and I, Merrily We Roll Along, Sweeney Todd, and more will be performed by Angeli Ferrette, Annie Gill, Michael Manganiello, Thea Tullman Moore, and pianist Ka Nyoung Yoo. The artists will also share incredible stories about Sondheim’s life and rise to fame.

Tickets are available online or at the door. General Admission: $25, Student Tickets: $15

