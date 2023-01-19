BOYS’ LATIN ADMISSIONS TALK & TOUR

Wednesday, January 25, 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM

We hope you can join us for our Admissions Talk & Tour Event and experience the power of our small school. You will have an opportunity to tour our lower, middle or upper school, see learning in action and hear from divisional leadership. REGISTER TODAY!

You see, at Boys’ Latin, being a small school goes beyond our 7:1 student-faculty ratio or our average class size of just 13 students. As a small school, we are able to provide boys with boundless opportunities to pursue their passions and discover new interests. As a small school, our students develop meaningful relationships with peers and faculty alike, so they can thrive academically and become the very best version of themselves.

We hope you can join us for our Admissions Talk & Tour Event. We can’t wait for you to see for yourself all a Boys’ Latin education has to offer.

SIGN UP FOR TALK & TOUR TODAY!

