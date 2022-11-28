You are invited to join Headmaster Chris Post for Coffee on Wednesday, November 30, beginning at 8:30 AM. Mr. Post will discuss Boys’ Latin’s challenging academic program, the importance of character development and the benefits of all-boys education. Following remarks and a question and answer session, families will have the opportunity to tour our lower, middle or upper schools.

The event will begin in the Alumni House with coffee and a light breakfast.

Click here to learn more about the benefits of a Boys’ Latin Education.

