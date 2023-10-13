Calling all teachers, prospective parents, and students of education! Join the Waldorf School of Baltimore on Saturday, October 21st for a lively and informative workshop offering an experiential survey of the basis and basics of Waldorf education.

In addition to exploring the Waldorf curriculum across early childhood and the grades, our Waldorf Weekend includes a discussion of Rudolf Steiner’s insights in human development and a look into the anthroposophical underpinnings of the Waldorf impulse.

You’ll enjoy hands-on artistic activities, and there’ll be plenty of time for questions and answers. Nourishing snacks and meals provided.

Presenters

Meggan Gill ’10 is Sunbridge’s director of education and organizational culture. A trained Waldorf early childhood educator and a specialist in diversity, equity, and inclusion, Meggan also teaches in Sunbridge’s Early Childhood and Elementary Teacher Education programs, sits on the WECAN IDEA committee, and is a member of Alma Partners. Her Waldorf teaching experience includes teaching kindergarten at the Olympia Waldorf School, parent-and-child and nursery classes at the New Amsterdam School, toddler classes at City of Lakes Waldorf School and, from 2009-2020, serving on the faculty of the Brooklyn Waldorf School, where she led parent-and-child and kindergarten classes and was active on the Faculty Council. Meggan, who originally hails from the Pacific Northwest, earned her undergraduate degree in health sciences from The Evergreen State College and her certificate in Waldorf early childhood education from Sunbridge Institute.

Winnie Stern ’14 is director of Sunbridge’s Elementary Teacher Education program. She is also currently a Green Meadow Waldorf High School history teacher, after having taken a class of Green Meadow students from first through eighth grade as class teacher. A former substitute teacher, Winnie initially became interested in exploring the foundations and goals of education through a philosophical lens, and discovered Waldorf education while seeking to answer the question “What kind of education helps to create a happy and healthy human being?” She holds a double-major BA in philosophy and education from Brooklyn College, an MA in philosophy and education from Columbia University Teachers College, a NYS teaching license in grades 1-6 education, and her Waldorf teacher certification from Sunbridge Institute.

