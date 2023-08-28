Yesterday, the 75 preschoolers and kindergarteners that compose the Waldorf School of Baltimore‘s Children’s Garden gathered together for a moment of community and connection before the start of the upcoming school year. Each summer, children enjoy the opportunity to meet, work, and play alongside their new classmates at the annual Children’s Garden workday, oiling wooden toys and bowls, tending gardens, and building new equipment supported by their grown-up’s helpful hands.

Modeling joyful work and coming together to support the school as a community is what Waldorf’s annual Children’s Garden Family Workday is all about. Waldorf understands that just as children need to feel cared for and loved, they also need to be able to foster those sentiments towards others, and the objects in their care. By engaging in meaningful work alongside peers and parents, children gain confidence in their capacity as caretakers and gain the real sense of pride that comes from feeling that their work is needed in the world.

What a wonderful way to learn and grow.

The Waldorf School of Baltimore educates and inspires children from preschool (2.5) through eighth grade. Applications of the 2024/25 school year are now open, learn more at www.waldorfschoolofbaltimore.org

Like this: Like Loading...