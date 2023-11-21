Kick off the holiday season in Harbor East at their Holiday Haul & Maker’s Market on Saturday, November 25 from 11am – 4pm!

Shop your favorite Harbor East retailers, and stop by the first ever Maker’s Market, featuring 12 local crafters and vendors set up along Aliceanna Street. See the full list of vendors below!

Santa will also be visiting, with FREE photos available for you and your furry friends! Benefitting BARCS, printed photos will be available to take home with you!

Enjoy live music, giveaways, lite bites and drinks from Harbor East restaurants, a caricature artist and more! This is sure to be an afternoon everyone in the family will love!

RSVP for free parking, Visit HarborEastHoliday.com for full details!

Maker’s Market Vendors

Wink Wax Candles

Best Friend Threads

Sacred Space BMORE

Tiny Dog Press

Champagne Collective

Feisty Feather Studio

Makemore

Resin by Sal

Art by Tosh

WorKarine

Almanac Industries

Cultivated Creations

