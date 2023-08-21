Last week, we shared news about the opening of the new M&T Bank Exchange performance and event space next to the Hippodrome Theatre, changing traffic patterns along 28th Street in Remington, and two local festivals calling off their events this year as they cite Artscape for one of the reasons.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

The interior of the M&T Bank Exchange, inside the former Eutaw Savings Bank at Fayette and Eutaw streets. Photo by Ed Gunts.

“M&T Bank Exchange opens this week as Baltimore’s newest performance and events venue”: Nearly two decades after the refurbished Hippodrome Theatre opened, a performance space has opened next to it in the historic Eutaw Savings Bank.

The new planned layout for Druid Park Lake Drive, eastbound. Image via Bikemore.

“Big Change to 28th Street includes connecting Big Jump to Maryland Ave. bike lanes”: Commuters exiting the Jones Falls Expressway are bound to notice a dramatic change in traffic patterns after crews last week added turn lanes at 28th Street and are funneling traffic into one lane heading east.

Artscape 2019. Photo by Tedd Henn.

“Artscape organizers open to the idea of returning the festival to July in 2024; Hampdenfest and Remfest call off their events this year”: Producers of Baltimore’s Artscape festival are open to returning the event to July in 2024, if that’s what the community would prefer. Meanwhile, organizers of Hampdenfest and Remfest have called off their events this year.

Actor Nick Offerman will share comedic stories and perform songs live at The Lyric Baltimore on Oct. 26. (Courtesy photo)

“‘Parks and Rec,’ ‘Last of Us’ actor Nick Offerman to perform in Baltimore on Oct. 26”: Best known for his “Parks and Recreation” character Ron Swanson, actor Nick Offerman will perform live at The Lyric Baltimore on Oct. 26.

Author Jalynn Harris, as a young child, stands in front of her parents’ matching silver cars.

“Baltimore City Bippers”: Jalynn Harris writes about her parents’ matching silver cars growing up, buying a used car upon moving back to Baltimore, and navigating reckless drivers.

Editor’s Picks:

Nichelle Lewis will play Dorothy in the upcoming touring production of “The Wiz.” Photo courtesy of Nichelle Lewis/Instagram.

“Discovered on TikTok, Broadway newcomer Nichelle Lewis to play Dorothy in revival of ‘The Wiz’ that launches in Baltimore next month”: Producers of the new Broadway-bound touring production of “The Wiz” have found their Dorothy: 24-year-old Virginia native Nichelle Lewis.

Screenshot from Facebook support group for people having difficulty processing team name.

“Minor League Soccer adds Salisbury Steaks to the menu”: Maryland has a new minor league indoor soccer team with a mouth-watering name: the Salisbury Steaks.

Photo from Chesapeake Bay Program Flickr account.

“New Chesapeake Bay data show decline in watershed tree cover, more impervious surfaces”: From 2013 to 2018, Maryland saw a decline in tree cover and an increase in impervious surfaces across the Chesapeake Bay watershed, according to a new report by the Chesapeake Bay Program.

Team members play beach volleyball. Photo courtesy of Volo Sports.

“Volo Sports to open new sports entertainment venue at Baltimore Peninsula”: Volo Sports will open a new multi-purpose sports entertainment venue this fall at the Baltimore Peninsula waterfront neighborhood.

Haitian-American interdisciplinary artist and MICA sculpture teacher Abigail Lucien is the winner of the 18th annual Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize.

“Abigail Lucien wins the 18th annual Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize”: Haitian-American interdisciplinary artist and MICA sculpture teacher Abigail Lucien is the winner of the 18th annual Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize, awarded Thursday night at the Walters Art Museum.

