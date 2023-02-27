Last week, we shared updates about an inquiry into the use of a Howard County library for a sorority event, the stories behind “The Sun” sign that was recently removed from Oriole Park at Camden Yards, a new fluffy addition to the governor’s mansion, and more.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

An Equity Resource Center at a Howard County library branch.

“Auditor inquiry into use of Howard County library branch for sorority event sows divisions“: The Howard County auditor began an inquiry into the use of a Howard County library branch for a sorority event. The auditor’s report contained descriptions about Black women and their clothing entering the library that some found insensitive. Members of the Howard County Council were divided over whether the inquiry was necessary, and whether the sorority and the library president were inappropriately singled out or targeted. The Howard County Library System’s Board of Trustees criticized the audit report and found no misuse of resources for the event. Some members of the county council and community leaders are calling for the county auditor to be fired over the report.

207 E. Highfield Road, Guilford. Photograph from listing.

“Hot House: Guilford stone home stuns with sweeping view of Sherwood Gardens“: Gov. Wes Moore and his family have put their former home on the market. The beautiful stone house in Guilford has a stunning view of Sherwood Gardens, as well as a plethora of intricate details from French doors to chandeliers and more.

A 17-year-old died after being shot Monday near the intersection of East Joppa Road and Delaware Avenue in Towson. Baltimore County leaders will hold a public safety walk Wednesday afternoon in response to recent incidents of violent crime in Towson. Screenshot via Google Maps.

“Baltimore County leaders plan Towson community walk in response to recent incidents of violent crime“: Baltimore County leaders held a public safety walk in the Towson business district following a series of violent incidents in the area, including a 17-year-old boy who was shot a killed; a transgender woman who was stabbed; and a man who was shot. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the county has recently increased its police presence in the area and worked with the Towson mall to enforce its parental policy. The county is also working to increase security cameras in the area.

The Lakeview Towers, a.k.a. “the Burj Khalifa of Reservoir Hill,” loom over Druid Lake. Photo by Jalynn Harris.

“The Burj Khalifa of Reservoir Hill“: Jalynn Harris writes about the magic of a one-way street, life in Reservoir Hill, and adventures of working as a census worker — including door-knocking in Lakeview Towers, or as Jalynn describes it “The Burj Khalifa of Reservoir Hill.”

Editor’s Picks:

The Sun sign sits atop the scoreboard at Oriole Park while Baltimore Orioles right fielder Chris Davis hits a home run on June 30, 2015. Photo by Ron Cogswell/Flickr Creative Commons.

“‘A simple marriage’: How the Baltimore Sun sign rose — and set — on Camden Yards.“: After 30 years, “The Sun” sign was removed recently as the Baltimore Orioles plan for a new sponsor for the prominent placement above the JumboTron. Here’s how the sign first came to be and what it has meant to Baltimore and Orioles fans for the past three decades.

Gov. Wes Moore, First Lady Dawn Moore, and their children Mia and James, on Friday welcomed a new addition to their family: Tucker Balti Moore. Maryland’s First Family adopted the fluffy mixed-breed pup from the Maryland SPCA in Hampden. Photo courtesy of Governor Wes Moore’s Twitter.

“Meet Tucker Balti Moore, Maryland’s First Dog and the newest addition to the governor’s mansion.“: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and his family adopted a new family member Friday – a fluffy mixed-breed rescue puppy named Tucker Balti Moore from the Maryland SPCA in Hampden. Click here for some adorable photos of Maryland’s First Dog.

Photo credit: Greg Gorman.

“Up for auction: A chance to join filmmaker John Waters the day he gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame“: Fans of John Waters can bid in an auction for a chance to join the filmmaker at a Sept. 18 ceremony where he’ll receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This is the second time in a month that Waters has gone up for auction to raise funds for a cause he supports. Earlier this month, 10 bidders won a chance to have dinner in Provincetown with the filmmaker in July at a water treatment plant in Provincetown, Massachusetts. That auction raised $11,000 for the Provincetown Film Society.

#1 Nya Morris from Claflin shoots during the Claflin vs Shaw women’s opening round. (Photo: Carl Schmidt/Federal Hill Photography)

“Hoops, food, jobs and energy: the CIAA Basketball Tournament rocks Downtown Baltimore this year.“: Check out these great photos by Carl Schmidt of Federal Hill Photography, capturing the action of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association basketball tournament and related events.

The American Visionary Art Museum. Photo by Jack Hoffberger.

“Baltimore’s American Visionary Art Museum named second best art museum in the nation by USA TODAY“: The American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore came in second place in USA TODAY’s contest for the “Best Art Museum” in the country, with the top honor going to the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Baltimore nonprofit TurnAround Inc. is one of the groups advocating for a Maryland bill that would protect child victims of human trafficking from being prosecuted for crimes they committed as a result of their trafficking. Photo courtesy of TurnAround Inc.

“Advocates push for safe harbor bill that would protect victims of child sex trafficking against prosecution“: Maryland lawmakers are again considering a bill that would protect child victims of human trafficking from being prosecuted for prostitution and other crimes they committed as a result of their trafficking. Last year, as the final minutes of the legislative session ticked away, the Maryland Senate failed to vote on the bill. Advocates hope this year will be the time it passes.

Prom dresses hang on a rack. Photo by Salvation Army USA West/Flickr Creative Commons.

“Mervo teacher collecting prom dress donations for teens in need“: Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School teacher Candis Fields began collecting prom dresses in 2019 on her own to help her students celebrate what can be a very expensive rite of passage for city teenagers. In previous drives, Fields said she collected between 150 to 160 dresses. This year, with the backing of the local chapter of the Top Ladies of Distinction, she hopes to collect even more.

