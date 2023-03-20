Last week, we shared a developer’s plans to redevelop Harborplace, an interview with the president of the Maryland Zoo, and reflections on the “To Kill A Mockingbird” play that brought its national tour to Baltimore.

Read the recaps and revisit the stories here:

Most-Read Stories:

“David Bramble outlines two-step strategy for redeveloping Harborplace, including short-term tenants during ‘interim’ phase”: Now nearly vacant, the once-bustling Harborplace could get reanimated as MCB Real Estate plans to redevelop the shopping pavilions. P. David Bramble, managing partner of MCB Real Estate, outlined the two-step strategy for bringing life back to Harborplace, starting with short-term tenants during the interim, followed by a more permanent phase with long-term tenants.

“‘It’s definitely alarming’: Towson students cautious about Uptown after recent crime”: After a spate of violent crime incidents in Towson’s business district, Baltimore County leaders implemented measures that they hope will curtail crime, including increasing police patrols, adding more cameras, and installing license plate readers. But the measures have received mixed reactions from students at the nearby Towson University.

“Big Fish: Kirby Fowler and the future of the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore”: In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kirby Fowler took on the role of president and CEO of the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, the third-oldest zoo in the country. Fowler shared the zoo’s conservation efforts, plans for growth over the next decade, connecting with Baltimore communities, and getting spit on by chimpanzees.

“Baltimore’s employment development director Jason Perkins-Cohen resigns”: Jason Perkins-Cohen, director of the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Employment Development, is resigning from his role after eight years, effective March 21.

“Strange and solemn moments during a search for a saint in the Pelican State”: In search of a saint in Louisiana, columnist Rafael Alvarez rescues turtles, dines like a local and stays flexible as a road trip takes strange and solemn turns.

Editor’s Picks:

“Harper Lee’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ at the Hippodrome: It was always complicated”: Author Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” has always been darker than Atticus Finch fanfic would have us believe. The story, about the trial of a wrongfully accused Black man in a tiny Alabama town in 1934, has been adapted for the stage and came to the Hippodrome Theatre last week.

“CFG Bank Arena on target to present 120 shows in its first year of operation, managers say”: Baltimore’s refurbished CFG Bank Arena is on target to present 120 concerts and other events in its first year of operation, or about one show every three days. The acts already announced for this year include Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Janet Jackson, Lizzo, Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire, among others.

“Preservation panel declines to block demolition of Baltimore’s historic Hendler Creamery”: Baltimore’s preservation commission declined to block demolition of the former Hendler Creamery, home of the country’s first fully-automated ice cream factory. The property was once slated for a mixed-use development that never materialized. A Christian-based non-profit has a contract to purchase the property and plans to turn it into a community green space, with the potential for future development.

“Baltimore County partners with PCs for People to address digital equity”: Baltimore County has partnered with the national non-profit organization PCs for People to restore and donate old computers and other equipment. Income-eligible individuals can shop for computers and internet online, with access to a $30 discount on monthly internet service and a $100 one-time discount on a computer.

“John Waters and Baltimore Museum of Art featured on CBS News Sunday Morning segment about his private art collection”: Baltimore writer and filmmaker John Waters and the Baltimore Museum of Art were featured in a segment on CBS News Sunday Morning. The segment highlighted the BMA’s exhibit “Coming Attractions: The John Waters Collection,” featuring art work that Waters owns and plans to donate to the museum when he dies.

