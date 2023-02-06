As you embark on the first full week of February, here’s a look back at last week’s most-read stories:

Most-Read Stories from Last Week:

“Mayor Scott decides to keep the roadway open at the base of the Roland Water Tower; plans call for the preserved road to be named after freed slave Grandison Hoe“: Plans for the space at the base of the Roland Water Tower put residents at odds with one another. While some wanted to create a car-free park, others said eliminating a service road that runs through the area would block vehicular access to their homes. Ultimately, Mayor Brandon Scott decided to preserve the roadway, meaning any redesign will have to keep it open.

“University of Maryland Medical Center celebrates 200th anniversary“: The University of Maryland Medical Center is turning 200 this year. To mark the milestone, the medical center has bicentennial celebrations planned this year.

“President Joe Biden visits Baltimore to kick off $6B rail tunnel project“: President Joe Biden helped kick off a project to replace the 150-year old Baltimore & Potomac Tunnel when he visited Baltimore last week. A new, four-track tunnel will allow trains to travel up to 110 miles per hour — compared to the current 30 miles per hour. But a local group is protesting the project, saying it could damage West Baltimore homes.

“Empowerment Through Aviation: How one woman’s love of flight became a passion shared by Baltimore girls“: Brigitte Jacobson was an accomplished pilot and an avid mentor to Baltimore girls through the Enterprise Women’s Network. After Jacobson passed away from breast cancer, her friends and family carried on her legacy by founding Empowerment Through Aviation, which teaches Baltimore girls about flight and aims to diversify the aviation industry.

“Baltimore City to be under extreme cold alert Friday evening and Saturday morning“: Last week ended on a chilly note with an extreme cold alert being issued for Baltimore City. Although the alert has passed, it’s always a good reminder of steps you can take to keep yourself, loved ones, and neighbors warm and safe when the mercury plunges.

Editor’s Picks:

“Former Gilman School teacher charged with rape, sexual abuse of minor“: Court records show that a former middle school social studies teacher at the Gilman School was arrested on Friday and charged with rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

“Newly renovated Lexington Market officially opens with ribbon cutting ceremony“: The newly renovated Lexington Market officially reopened with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Mayor Brandon Scott said “Lexington Market 2.0 will build upon what made the old market so special and an unparalleled sense of Baltimore community.”

“Big Fish: Reginald F. Lewis Museum Executive Director Terri Lee Freeman discusses connecting past and present“: Terri Lee Freeman, executive director of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum, says her museum works to “make history connect to contemporary.” The museum plans to grow its annual visitors from 13,000 to 70,000 within a few years.

“Coppin receives federal funding for computer certification and neighborhood laptops“: Coppin State University is launching a $3.9 million broadband program that offers training and equipment — including 2,000 laptops — to students and neighbors, but no direct internet connections.

“Baltimore Ravens’ Ronnie Stanley partners with Heart + Paw for veterinary care of therapy dogs“: Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley’s foundation has partnered with Heart + Paw to provide veterinary services to newly trained therapy dogs.

