Some would say today’s fifth grade students are not easy to define—tweens who are not quite ready for middle school, but not entirely elementary school either. The Bryn Mawr School’s new fifth grade LEAP year program is designed with exactly that in mind.

“Fifth grade girls are at such a unique age and stage, and their ability to get involved and grow as young leaders, students and thinkers is truly remarkable,” said Bryn Mawr teacher Katherine Gilbert. “The LEAP program celebrates the joy of being a fifth grader.”

LEAP, which stands for leadership, engagement and academic preparation, empowers girls to strengthen life and leadership skills, become positive collaborators, and establish strong foundations of joy, confidence and academic success ahead of Middle School. Bryn Mawr’s unique campus layout allows for dedicated fifth grade spaces situated “up the hill” from the Lower School and separated from the Middle School—a location that allows girls to experience and enjoy their emerging independence.

Lower School Counselor Debbie Warranch, who helped develop the program, says it’s an intentional approach for this unique age group. “It is such an important time in our girls’ lives as they are leaping on from childhood into being more aware of the world and their ability to interact with it.”

The LEAP year launches with an early fall leadership retreat and includes intentional activities with the Middle School, such as a buddy program pairing fifth and seventh grade students. LEAP also includes tween-focused leadership and wellness experiences through Bryn Mawr’s Voice& program, technology and digital citizenship education, and a week at Echo Hill Outdoor School each spring. The students especially love leadership opportunities such as serving as admissions ambassadors, helping in Bryn Mawr’s kindergarten and pre-k classrooms, and running the Lower School’s morning carpool line.

“I think that fifth grade is really preparing you for Middle School as a transitional year,” said Immy Levitov ’31. “I like the independence, we’re allowed to roam campus more freely than last year.”

The strength of Bryn Mawr’s fifth grade program is already noticed in current Middle School students.

“Our LEAP program is unique compared to other schools I’ve worked with that simply treat 5th grade as the last year of elementary school. LEAP allows students to truly taste what more freedom, initiative, and independence will feel like as they move into Middle School. Students who come to us from Bryn Mawr’s Lower School have remarkable levels of confidence and self-advocacy skills,” said Middle School Director Amanda Macomber.



Learn more about LEAP at Bryn Mawr’s Open House on Saturday, November 4, or by visiting brynmawrschool.org/leap.

Like this: Like Loading...