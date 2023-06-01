The Ivy is honored to welcome Lorrie Moore for a celebration of her new novel, I Am Homeless If This is Not My Home! Moore’s first novel since A Gate at the Stairs is a daring, meditative exploration of love and death, passion and grief, and what it means to be haunted by the past, both by history and the human heart.

Emma Snyder, The Ivy’s owner, will join Moore in conversation on Monday, June 26, at 6pm on the patio.

Click here to RSVP!

Click here to order I AM HOMELESS IF THIS IS NOT MY HOME!

LORRIE MOORE is the Gertrude Conaway Vanderbilt Professor of English at Vanderbilt University. She is the recipient of a Lannan Foundation Fellowship, as well as the PEN/Malamud Award and the Rea Award for her achievement in the short story. She is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters. She lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

EMMA SNYDER is the owner of The Ivy Bookshop and Bird in Hand Coffee & Books in Baltimore, Maryland. The former Executive Director of the PEN/Faulkner Foundation, she holds an MFA in Fiction from the University of Wisconsin.

Like this: Like Loading...