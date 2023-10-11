Baltimore’s Lost Weekend literary festival has found a new time of year.

The second annual festival, which debuted in May 2022, will be held this year on Oct. 20-22.

The three-day festival will be hosted by Greedy Reads bookstore in Remington, where authors, photographers, and other book-lovers from Baltimore and beyond will celebrate Charm City’s rich literary community.

Kicking off the festival on Friday, Oct. 20, will be a Shopping After Dark event from 6-9 p.m., where customers can get first dibs on Lost Weekend merchandise, buy Lost Weekend books at 15% off, and enjoy drinks and music.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, catch a full day of festivities, starting with a spooky drag story hour with drag queen Mx. Bella at 11:30 a.m. The story hour will be followed by talks with J.M. Giordano (“13-23”) at 12:30 p.m.; Maud Newton (“Ancestor Trouble”) and Baynard Woods (“Inheritance: An Autobiography of Whiteness”) at 1:45 p.m.; Nikki Payne (“Pride and Protest”) and Bethany C. Morrow (“Cherish Farrah”) at 3 p.m.; Nicole Chung (“All You Can Ever Know” and “A Living Remedy”) in conversation with Jung Yun (“O Beautiful” and “Shelter”) at 4:15 p.m.;Theodore McCombs (“Uranians”) and Sarah Pinsker (“Lost Places”) at 5:30 p.m.; and Molly McGhee (“Jonathan Abernathy You Are Kind”) in conversation with Bartees Strange.

Capping off Lost Weekend, the third day of the festival on Sunday, Oct. 22, will feature talks with Jamila Minnicks (“Moonrise Over New Jessup”) and Kim Coleman Foote (“Coleman Hill”) at 11:15 a.m.; José Olivarez (Promises of Gold) in conversation with Sylvia Jones at 12:30 p.m.; Kosoko Jackson (“The Forest Demands Its Due,” “A Dash of Salt and Pepper” and “I’m So Not Over You”) and Gerardo Sámano Córdova (“Monstrilio”) with bookseller Lella Chantrelle at 1:45 p.m.; Hilary Leichter (“Terrace Story” and “Temporary”) in conversation with Molly McGhee at 3 p.m.; and Shannon Sanders (“Company”) in conversation with Rion Amilcar Scott (“The World Doesn’t Require You”) at 4:15 p.m.

Bry Reed and Nate Brown will be the festival’s emcees.

Like this: Like Loading...