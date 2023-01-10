Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford.

Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford has joined Columbia-based law firm Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny, LLC as their new partner.

Rutherford will develop a practice of government relations and lobbying at the local, state, and federal levels, as well as grow the firm’s current practice in government contracting and procurement.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Boyd to our team as our firm continues to grow,” said the firm’s managing director, Paul Skalny, in a statement. “He has a keen understanding of government processes, a great legal background, and a pro-growth mindset. We see him as a senior statesman who will not only help develop our public-sector practices, but also identify people we can recruit through his vast network of contacts and mentor a rising class of attorneys.”

Rutherford will complete his eight years of service as Maryland’s lieutenant governor next week when Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller is sworn in alongside Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Jan. 18.

He will start at Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny, LLC on Jan. 30.

“I’ve known Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny throughout the firm’s entire history and greatly respect their work – and their long history of community service – so I am very pleased by this opportunity,” Rutherford said in a statement. “It is a firm that I have a lot of confidence in, and one that has a strong Maryland base. It will be a good home for me.”

Rutherford added, “As I look back on my tenure in state government, one of my proudest accomplishments is that I maintained good relationships with individuals on both sides of the political aisle, which is no easy task these days. I’m thrilled that the firm is excited for me to maintain those relationships.”

Rutherford earned his Juris Doctor degree and master’s degree in communications management from the University of Southern California.

