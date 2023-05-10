Make Space is hosting an Art Auction Fundraiser on May 21st to support and raise funds for our Make Space Initiative. Find out more about the program here. Make Space (501c3) was founded and designed to help eradicate the vacant house crisis Baltimore City currently faces by creating live-work spaces for creative business owners and documenting the impact. We believe that artists and creative entrepreneurs have the capacity to sustain communities if provided with the economic tools, multigenerational mentorship and support from the current residents. The Make Space team believes in making space for our creative class.
