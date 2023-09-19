Democratic members of Maryland’s congressional delegation on Monday announced more than $900,000 in federal funding to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to Marylanders.

The $934,965 comes from the U.S. Department of Health, and it will go to Maryland health centers to provide COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to patients, regardless of their insurance status.

The funding allocation was announced by U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, as well as U.S. Reps. Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, David Trone and Glenn Ivey.

“The pandemic exposed many gaps and shortfalls in vaccine accessibility, especially for the millions of Americans who are under- or uninsured,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “As COVID-19 cases start to rise again this fall, this funding will help more Marylanders get vaccinated and provide them with the best defense against the virus, bolstering overall community health.”

Baltimore City health centers will receive a total of $474,977. The individual funding allotments for health centers in Baltimore City includes:

$154,661, Chase Brexton Health Services, Inc.

$134,957, Baltimore Medical System, Inc.

$86,646, Health Care for the Homeless, Inc.

$53,566, Total Health Care, Inc.

$24,868, Park Health Systems Inc.

$20,279, Family Health Centers of Baltimore Inc.

The following health centers in Prince George’s, Montgomery, and Anne Arundel counties; Western Maryland; and the Eastern Shore will also receive funding:

Prince George’s, Montgomery, and Anne Arundel Counties $11,055, Owensville Primary Care, Inc. in Anne Arundel County $154,177, The Community Clinic, Inc. in Montgomery County $44,285, Mobile Medical Care, Inc. in Montgomery County $63,401, Greater Baden Medical Service Inc. in Prince George’s County

Western Maryland $22,020 City of Frederick in Frederick County $19,426, Walnut Street Community Health Center, Inc. in Washington County $17,143, Tri-State Community Health Center in Washington County $15,886, Western Maryland Health Care Corporation in Garrett County

Eastern Shore $55,826, Choptank Community Health System, Inc. in Caroline County $41,125, Three Lower Counties Community Services, Inc. in Wicomico County $15,644, West Cecil Health Center, Inc. in Cecil County



Funds are being distributed through the United States Department of Health and Human Services Fiscal Year 2023 Bridge Access Program.

The program is meant to serve as a “temporary bridge” to continue providing access to COVID-19 vaccines. It is set to expire in December 2024.

