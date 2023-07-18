While the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are still up for grabs, six Maryland players won third-tier, five-digit prizes on the two jackpot games in the past week — including a $50,000 prize winner in Baltimore.

The tickets that won those prizes were purchased in Baltimore, Bowie, Columbia, Jessup, Rockville, and Waldorf. As of July 17, only the one from Rockville had been claimed.

Those winners included:

A $50,000 Powerball ticket in Baltimore

A $20,000 Mega Millions ticket in Jessup

A $10,000 Mega Millions ticket in Bowie

A $10,000 Mega Millions ticket in Waldorf

A $10,000 Mega Millions ticket in Columbia

A $10,000 Mega Millions ticket in Rockville

A total of 40 tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed from July 10-16. The Maryland Lottery paid nearly $28.5 million worth of prizes in that period.

For information on how to claim a prize, visit the Maryland Lottery website.

The Powerball jackpot is at $900 million and the Mega Millions jackpot is at $640 million, for a combined total of more than $1.5 billion.

Powerball drawings are conducted at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Mega Millions drawings are at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday.

