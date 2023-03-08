Summer camp isn’t just for kids. The Maryland Zoo is hosting a camp experience all for adults this summer.

Participants will learn about animal husbandry and the zoo’s work to protect species and habitats, tour the zoo, meet animals and help enrich their lives.

There will be two separate three-day summer camp experiences, running July 5-7 and Aug. 9-11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Campers should bring a lunch and refillable water bottle labeled with their name, a snack, sunscreen, a hat, any needed medications, and rain gear.

The zoo also offers summer camps for youth, including a week-long day camp as well as camps for keepers-in-training and junior keepers-in-training.

