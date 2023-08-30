The Maryland Center on Economic Policy (M﻿DCEP) is celebrating 10 years of research and advocacy for racial and economic justice. We will commemorate a decade of advancing policy change, expanding economic opportunity, and bettering the lives of all Marylanders no matter what they look like or where they live. Together, we will raise awareness about the importance of the labor movement, the racist history of property tax caps, and the crossroads of racial justice and child well-being in Maryland.

10 Year Anniversary Program Highlights

Get inspired by Social Justice Activist Rev. Dr. Starsky Wilson, president & CEO of the Children’s Defense Fund (CDF) and CDF Action Council about how we can play a key role in shaping the future of Maryland’s children with a commitment to racial and economic justice.

Take in the knowledge and experience two featured panel discussions on “T﻿he Future of The Workforce” and “The Racist History of Property Tax Caps.”

In our first panel, we will discuss the historical roots of property tax caps from the Reconstruction era and how that racist history echoes today and affects Maryland communities. The second panel will explore recent progress in Maryland on policies that support working people and discuss ways we can continue to advance a just economy that offers opportunity for everyone.

Thank you to our sponsors: Advance Maryland, AFSCME, CASH Campaign of Maryland, University of Baltimore – College of Public Affairs, and State Innovation Exchange. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please email Raquelle Contreras, Director of Development, rcontreras@mdeconomy.org.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are $100 which include admission to the museum, program, and cocktail hour with heavy hors d’oeuvres. Use code FISHBOWL10 for 10% off your ticket! Learn more about MDCEP at www.mdeconomy.org.

Like this: Like Loading... Related