Magic Nation athletics is home to champions! Is your daughter interested in high school athletics? Be sure to join us on Wednesday, November 29 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on the Mary Ella Marion ’76 Court at Mercy High School, 1300 East Northern Parkway, Baltimore, Maryland 21239. 

We proudly offer: 

Fall: Soccer, Tennis, Field Hockey, Cross Country, Volleyball, Cheer 

Winter: Basketball, Swimming, Indoor Track & Field, Cheer 

Spring: Lacrosse, Golf, Softball, Outdoor Track & Field 

You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity to speak with our coaches and Mercy athletes about our top notch athletic teams!

