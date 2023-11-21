Magic Nation athletics is home to champions! Is your daughter interested in high school athletics? Be sure to join us on Wednesday, November 29 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on the Mary Ella Marion ’76 Court at Mercy High School, 1300 East Northern Parkway, Baltimore, Maryland 21239.
We proudly offer:
Fall: Soccer, Tennis, Field Hockey, Cross Country, Volleyball, Cheer
Winter: Basketball, Swimming, Indoor Track & Field, Cheer
Spring: Lacrosse, Golf, Softball, Outdoor Track & Field
You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity to speak with our coaches and Mercy athletes about our top notch athletic teams!